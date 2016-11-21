It snowed for the first time in a lot of Maine

Blog, , , , ,
By

It’s snowing across the state, but here in Bangor it’s not sticking to the ground at the time of this post. If you haven’t looked out your window to see the snow, just get online.

Here’s a picture taken in Rangeley posted early today on Reddit’s r/Maine, courtesy of u/russianpotato.

u/russianpotato

u/russianpotato

Here are some other people that noticed it snowed.

The forecast says snow for Bangor over the next two days. Are you excited for the return of snow or are you lamenting Old Man Winter?

Recommend this article