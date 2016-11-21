It snowed for the first time in a lot of Maine

It’s snowing across the state, but here in Bangor it’s not sticking to the ground at the time of this post. If you haven’t looked out your window to see the snow, just get online.

Here’s a picture taken in Rangeley posted early today on Reddit’s r/Maine, courtesy of u/russianpotato.

Here are some other people that noticed it snowed.

Yes! First snow of the year here in Maine. pic.twitter.com/wKFVd060B9 — Allagash Brewing Co (@AllagashBrewing) November 21, 2016

The forecast says snow for Bangor over the next two days. Are you excited for the return of snow or are you lamenting Old Man Winter?

Recommend this article