Hazardous travel conditions expected for post-Thanksgiving commute

If you plan to battle the crowds this weekend to take advantage of holiday sales, you may want to think twice. According to the National Weather Service, travel conditions for Maine will be hazardous, as snow is expected to move in across the state.

Friday evening snow is expected to accumulate 2 to 3 inches north of the Katahdin region.

The forecast from Saturday from Thursday also looks dangerous for driving conditions, as snow will fall across the state. Most of the significant snowfall will be north of Greenville, including Millinocket to Houlton. The Down East region can expect mostly rain Saturday into Sunday night, though by Saturday evening that rain could mix with snow causing hazardous driving conditions. At this time the National Weather Service is uncertain about expected snow accumulations.

Weather spotters are encouraged to report any significant weather conditions.

Recommend this article