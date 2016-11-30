Big snow storm tonight will drop up to 12 inches up north

The National Weather Service has posted about another snow storm heading for Maine tonight. Here are the details.

Northern Maine can expect to see snow spreading across Aroostook including Allagash, Clayton Lake, Madawaska, Fort Kent, Frenchville, Presque Isle, Caribou, Van Buren and Mars Hill.

Folks up north may see snow totals as high as 8 to 12 inches. Motorists are warned to use caution as this snow will be heavy at times reducing visibility to one-quarter to one-half mile. Winds will be 5 to 15 miles per hour and gusting up to 25 miles per hour. Temperatures will be in the low 30’s.

Get out the shovels — you’re going to need them!

