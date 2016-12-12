A friendly reminder about winter in Maine

BDN Maine photojournalist Troy Bennett told us in January last year. But today, we might need a little reminding, if looking outside isn’t enough of a reminder.

As well as reminding you of Maine’s weather pattern, this song could provide you with some much needed entertainment. It gets boring being cooped up inside all day. Troy has some ideas for that as well.

Here are the lyrics for Troy’s song, for when you sing it to your friends:

Wintertime in Maine, what’cha gonna do?

Sit around the house, watch football on the tube

Talk about the sox, who’s pitching this year?

Eat a lot a stew, maybe drink a few beers

Then the weather man says you better get ready

Snow is on the way and it’s gonna be steady

We might even get a foot this time

Everyone acts like they’re losing their minds

Hey hey, ho ho, gotta tell ya, just so ya know

Hey hey, ho ho, this is Maine, It’s gonna snow

Calm yourself down, take a deep breath

It’s winter in Maine, what did you expect?

It comes in the fall, melts in the spring

What can you do about it? Not a darn thing

But the folks all down at the grocery store

Banging their carts, blocking up the door

Fighting in the aisles like they need a referee

Belting each other for a roll of TP

So grab your shovel and lift with your knees

Go smelt fishing, maybe even learn to ski

Winter ain’t so bad if you give it half a try

Turn the flat screen off, and get your butt outside

Keep the wood stove full, don’t lose your head

Snag a good book and an extra loaf of bread

One thing is true, and you always can depend

When winter rolls around it’s gonna snow again