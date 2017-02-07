What to expect with tonight’s storm

The National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine has issued a winter weather message that was last updated on Feb. 7th (today) at 2:50 p.m. EST.

Here is essentially what it said:

A winter weather advisory will remain in effect tonight from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

The Greater Bangor area, including the interior downeast and upper Penobscot valley, can expect snow and freezing rain with snow accumulations estimated to be 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations estimated to be up to a tenth of an inch. Winds are expected to be 5 to 15 miles per hour with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour. The temperature is expected to be in the teens tonight but rising to around 30 by daybreak. Visibility is expected to be one-half mile or less.

Weather like this means that the travel conditions will be slippery and potentially dangerous. All drivers are encouraged to exercise caution, slow down, and give yourself space.

For information on cancellations, please click here.