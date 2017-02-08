Winter weather slows Wednesday, but don’t put your shovel away just yet

As promised, parts of Maine saw some snow overnight, making the road conditions a wicked mess this morning. Before heading out the door, please check for cancellations by clicking here.

The National Weather Service office in Caribou has updated their message about the weather and has indicated that more winter weather is coming Thursday.

Here is what it says:

Precipitation will continue to fall, ending later Wednesday morning, and temperatures will rise to the 40s in many areas by afternoon.

But don’t put those shovels away just yet, because there is more winter weather on the way. The National Weather Service in Caribou also reports the following:

"A rapidly developing coastal storm will pass offshore on Thursday, and will bring snow to the region. There is potential for significant snow, mainly during the day Thursday, across southern New Hampshire and coastal areas of Maine."

We will update you with more details on the Thursday storm as they become available.