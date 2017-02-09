Farmer’s Almanac is predicting thundersnow during Thursday’s storm

Thundersnow is expected in Thursday’s storm, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, after last being reported in the weather just before the new year.

The Farmer’s Almanac Facebook page wrote early last night:

The Almanac’s Sandi Duncan wrote in 2009:

“Thunderstorms occur when an air mass becomes so unstable that it overturns violently. This usually happens when drastically different temperatures meet, such as when the air closer to the ground is unusually warm and humid and the air above it is unusually cool. Because the lower layers of air are colder — and have a lower dewpoint — in the wintertime, these kinds of atmospheric clashes are very unusual during colder months. Still, thundersnow does happen.”

No one is more excited about this than Weather Channel's Jim Cantore, that's a guarantee.





