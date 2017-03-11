YouTube weatherman Frankie MacDonald: ‘Massive blizzard on its way’

We can’t say we haven’t been warned.

YouTube sensation and amateur weatherman Frankie MacDonald issued a forecast for Maine on his channel Wednesday, alerting Mainers to a possible blizzard that could hit the Pine Tree State in the middle of the week.

MacDonald, who recently was awarded the silver play button by YouTube for having more than 100,000 subscribers, recommends we have lots of green tea at the ready to keep us warm and reminds us to keep our electronics charged ahead of time in case of a power outage.

“Have your extra blankets ready to keep you warm. Have your shovels, snow scoops, snow blowers, snow plows and salt trucks ready,” MacDonald reports. “Order your pizzas and Chinese food and buy cases of Pepsi and Coke.”

MacDonald predicts Bangor, Portland and Lewiston will get hit particularly hard by the storm, with lots of blowing and drifting snow.

The National Weather Service is keeping a close eye on the storm as well. As of Saturday afternoon, forecasters said it was too soon to predict how the storm would shape up midweek.

“At least 6 to 12 seems like a good early bet, but depending on the timing and the exact track, things could change. I’d say that’s a fairly good bet, but I’m not putting any money on any snow totals,” meteorologist Frances Kredensor of the weather service’s Caribou office said.

Confidence increasing in major winter storm late Tue to Wed. Most (but certainly not all) models and ensembles have it hitting Maine. #mewx — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) March 10, 2017

Thank you for the warning, Frankie! We’ll be sure to be prepared for whatever this storm throws at us.